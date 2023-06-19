The visitors from space
Revealing message from God: Throughout history, one could not give a clear explanation about the UFOs, as is the case now, although the Almighty God revealed everything through His chosen Prophet, who was often called out and mocked for everything that he passed on in obedience to God.
Published on August 1, 2022 by Ailyn
Please share and do not change © BC
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.