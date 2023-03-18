How to Germinate Seeds Indoors - Timon Spuller

This presentation is all about seeds and covers how to germinate seeds, how to know which types of seeds are best for your garden, how to store seeds, when to order them, and just about everything else you might need to know about seeds. Includes a comparison between the Earthway seeder and the Jang seeder, a demonstration of seeding a seed flat, a presentation on gardening tools, and a Q & A session. Get valuable tips on germinating seeds and more!
