EP 2847-6PM BRITNEY SPEARS EXPOSES MASSIVE CIA MK-ULTRA ABUSE AGAINST HER  

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Pop superstar Britney Spears detailed horrific systemic abuse and “harm” she suffered under her 13-year conservatorship, including sexual humiliation, strictly regimented schedules, weekly blood transfusions, and drug cocktails. Spears described in a cryptic Instagram post on Sunday how she was stripped of her freedom and autonomy and subjected to cruel and bizarre practices, including “8 gallons of blood” transfusions weekly and sexual embarrassment, claiming she was “no more than a puppet” to her handlers like her father, and vowing to get “justice.”
Special Guest: Jeff McIntosh tells the story of his son Derek’s who died 7 days after receiving a Mandated Covid 19 Vaccine, how the medical examiner worked to cover it up, and how the press worked against the family to keep his story from being published. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-calvin-after-the-tragic-loss-of-his-dad
🚨SHOW ARCHIVE: EP 2847-6PM BRITTANY SPEARS EXPOSES MASSIVE CIA MK-ULTRA ABUSE AGAINST HER https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/20339
🚨JOIN & SUPPORT US ON LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
🚨GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🚨We’re Now On FOXHOLE LIVE! https://pilled.net/#/topic-detail/334950
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨GET EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO: http://FrankSpeech.com
🚨Support Us By Going To FrankSpeech.com & Get Deep Discounts on MyPillow Products By Using Promo Code: PETE
🚨 The Pete Santilli Show - 24/7 Stream - Live at 8am & 6pm EST http://petelive.tv
🚨Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
🚨CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews