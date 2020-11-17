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KARY MULLIS PCR TEST INVENTOR - Nobelprice 1993 tells us about his invention himself
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36 views • November 17, 2020
(deleted in Youtube!) Kary Banks Mullis (December 28, 1944 – August 7, 2019) was an American biochemist. In recognition of his invention of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique, he shared the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Michael Smith[4] and was awarded the Japan Prize in the same year. His invention became a central technique in biochemistry and molecular biology, described by The New York Times as "highly original and significant, virtually dividing biology into the two epochs of before PCR and after PCR." He died before we got into the Corona Crisis. Listen to him explaining his invention! Is there any hope for our future, or are we surrendered to the merciless hands of these wicked techno-inventors and technocrats-mega-billionaires who want to depopulate the earth and seize total control over humanity using their quantum computers, robots and other techno-tools? Yes, there is hope. The future is brighter than we can even imagine! This is not a doom and gloom scenario, but a wake up call for humanity to stop blindly believing the media and politicians, and rise up for a future of freedom. I invite you to go into your heart and listen to all those inventors, doctors, scientists, technocrats going crazy over their inventions, overseeing if humanity will survive. We are at a turning point, most know about Atlantis, that destroyed our world. Are we doing it again? I invite you to pray and help lead humanity into a new era of hope, restoration, loving communication and more freedom than we have ever known.
you find me: Carolina Hehenkamp: https://carolinahehenkamp.com/
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you find me: Carolina Hehenkamp: https://carolinahehenkamp.com/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/carolinahehen...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chehenkamp
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