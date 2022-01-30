Rev310 Pete Garcia Gives Evidence That Christ Is Coming Soon

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TAKEAWAYS
Our advanced technology was the missing piece that needed to exist before Christ’s return
The soon coming US economic collapse will allow the New World Order to take over
When we remove the supernatural from Christianity it kills the enthusiasm for it
The importance of teaching our children about the rapture, angels, and the afterlife
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Pete’s Hobo Book: https://amzn.to/3KBG7Lc
Interview with Tom Hughes: https://bit.ly/3tW5Zve
Living In The Last Days Practical Guide: https://bit.ly/35m4Tin
🔗 CONNECT WITH PETE GARCIA
Website: https://www.rev310.net
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/revelation310
Telegram: https://t.me/rev310
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rev_310_2020
📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/CounterCultureMom
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom