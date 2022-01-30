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Rev310 Pete Garcia Gives Evidence That Christ Is Coming Soon
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582 views • January 30, 2022
While attending a church service one Sunday morning back in September of 2007, Pete Garcia, received three powerful words from the Lord…Prepare the Underground. He quickly transformed from the army helicopter pilot party boy, to intensely studying God’s word and then teaching others about Bible prophecy. Pete contributed to Jack Kinsella’s The Omega Letter from 2011-2018, before branching out to create his own website, Rev310.net. He has written over 500 articles, taught in an underground church in the Middle East, written three books, and conducted numerous in-depth interviews and teaching sessions over a variety of scriptural doctrines. Bible prophecy is history written in advance and will impact every person on the planet in the coming days, weeks, and years.


TAKEAWAYS

Our advanced technology was the missing piece that needed to exist before Christ’s return

The soon coming US economic collapse will allow the New World Order to take over

When we remove the supernatural from Christianity it kills the enthusiasm for it

The importance of teaching our children about the rapture, angels, and the afterlife


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Pete’s Hobo Book: https://amzn.to/3KBG7Lc
Interview with Tom Hughes: https://bit.ly/3tW5Zve
Living In The Last Days Practical Guide: https://bit.ly/35m4Tin

🔗 CONNECT WITH PETE GARCIA
Website: https://www.rev310.net
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/revelation310
Telegram: https://t.me/rev310
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rev_310_2020

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/CounterCultureMom
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
Keywords
christchristiantechnologyeconomyprophecyrapturenew world orderend timesantichristlostangelssupernaturalfalse prophetbiblical prophecyglobal governmenttina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showpete garciarev310omega letter
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