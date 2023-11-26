Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israel Wants Western Nation to Take Gazans --- NO WAY!
channel image
Recharge Freedom
320 Subscribers
13 views
Published Yesterday

Israeli officials have requested that western nations re-populate Palestinian citizens when Arab Muslim nations will not take them. My answer is a firm absolute "No." Why would I take refugees, 75% of which approve of Hamas, and having seen what has happened on European streets. #hamas #gaza #palestine #israel

Keywords
israelpalestineisiseuropesharia lawhamasgaza stripcall to prayerpalestinian refugeesgods and citizenshamas israeli warthe strange death of europemuslims in europemuslim prayer on streetsmuslim religion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket