The hope, joy and glory of witnessing!

1Thess lesson 42. The Apostle Paul was genuinely excited over the positive Believers at Thessalonica. We receive crowns, blessings and rewards for that which we do in the new nature during our temporal walk on earth. Equality only exists at the moment of salvation.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.