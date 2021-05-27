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Resistance towards COVID vaccination Splits Head - India
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113 views • May 27, 2021
The car he arrived in, left him behind and drove away after they witnessed his head being smashed.
Uttar Pradesh: Barabanki villagers jump into Saryu to avoid vaccine shot (May 25, 2021)
“We went there to create awareness and vaccinate people, but they didn’t want to get vaccinated,” the man who sustained a head injury, Shakil Mohammad Qureshi, told Asian News International.
infowars.com/posts/watch-mob-of-indian-villagers-chase-covid-vaccine-team-out-of-village/
Uttar Pradesh: Barabanki villagers jump into Saryu to avoid vaccine shot (May 25, 2021)
“We went there to create awareness and vaccinate people, but they didn’t want to get vaccinated,” the man who sustained a head injury, Shakil Mohammad Qureshi, told Asian News International.
infowars.com/posts/watch-mob-of-indian-villagers-chase-covid-vaccine-team-out-of-village/
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