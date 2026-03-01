© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Memes Make Life More Wonderful – Made Ya Think 001
15 views • 2 days ago
Show Notes & Memes:
https://madeyathink.com/myt-episode-001-memes-make-life-more-wonderful/
In this first episode of Made Ya Think, host Darrell Becker dives straight into a mosaic of red pill memes covering government distrust, health choices, economic systems, and the philosophy of free thought. Through humor, cultural references, and pointed critiques, we challenge listeners to let go of rigid beliefs and start questioning everything.
MADE YA THINK!.. Quality Red Pill Memes & Mosaics
https://madeyathink.com
Cognitive dissonance
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cognitive_dissonance
Ian Carroll
https://www.tiktok.com/@iancarrollshow
Grand Theft World
https://grandtheftworld.com
The Corbett Report
https://corbettreport.com
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aleksandr_Solzhenitsyn
Breathe With Sandy
https://www.youtube.com/breathewithsandy
Man Kind Project
https://mkpusa.org
COVID-19 vaccination in the United States
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_vaccination_in_the_United_States#Vaccines_in_order
USA Homocide rates, research starting points:
https://bjs.ojp.gov/content/pub/pdf/htius.pdf
https://sites.nationalacademies.org/cs/groups/dbassesite/documents/webpage/dbasse_083892.pdf
Dunning–Kruger effect
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dunning%E2%80%93Kruger_effect
Bechamp or Pasteur? : A lost chapter in the history of biology
https://archive.org/details/bechamporpasteur00hume_0
