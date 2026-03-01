BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Memes Make Life More Wonderful – Made Ya Think 001
15 views • 2 days ago
Show Notes & Memes:
https://madeyathink.com/myt-episode-001-memes-make-life-more-wonderful/

In this first episode of Made Ya Think, host Darrell Becker dives straight into a mosaic of red pill memes covering government distrust, health choices, economic systems, and the philosophy of free thought. Through humor, cultural references, and pointed critiques, we challenge listeners to let go of rigid beliefs and start questioning everything.

MADE YA THINK!.. Quality Red Pill Memes & Mosaics
https://madeyathink.com

Cognitive dissonance
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cognitive_dissonance

Ian Carroll
https://www.tiktok.com/@iancarrollshow

Grand Theft World
https://grandtheftworld.com

The Corbett Report
https://corbettreport.com

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aleksandr_Solzhenitsyn

Breathe With Sandy
https://www.youtube.com/breathewithsandy

Man Kind Project
https://mkpusa.org

COVID-19 vaccination in the United States
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_vaccination_in_the_United_States#Vaccines_in_order

USA Homocide rates, research starting points:
https://bjs.ojp.gov/content/pub/pdf/htius.pdf
https://sites.nationalacademies.org/cs/groups/dbassesite/documents/webpage/dbasse_083892.pdf

Dunning–Kruger effect
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dunning%E2%80%93Kruger_effect

Bechamp or Pasteur? : A lost chapter in the history of biology
https://archive.org/details/bechamporpasteur00hume_0
