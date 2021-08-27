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What Associated Clinical Laboratories told me on the phone, on Friday August 27th, 2021
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150 views • August 27, 2021
Answers to questions posed directly to Associated Clinical Laboratories by phone today, August 27th, 2021 regarding types of covid-19 tests, how and where samples are collected, who processes them, how long it takes, and whether they are all the same.
Ruth Ann Scanzillo, citizen investigative moderator, Erie, Pennsylvania
Ruth Ann Scanzillo, citizen investigative moderator, Erie, Pennsylvania
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