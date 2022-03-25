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Biden: "Food Shortages Real" - Bird Flu PCR - PFAS closes farms
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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235 views • March 25, 2022
Bread & circuses keep the masses asleep...and they are taking away the bread. As Biden announces food shortages are coming -- prompting many to go stock up, and likely necessitating food rationing -- two massive attacks are being perpetrated against our food supply: a "bird flu" epidemic is sweeping Europe and the US, again fueled by PCR tests, forcing mass depopulation of poultry & "backyard flocks." And farms contaminated with PFAS are being shut down as it is finally revealed that the "Biosludge" applied to farms (including organic!) was the equivalent of salting the Earth to destroy food production. In this Ice Age Farmer broadcast, Christian breaks it down and explores what is going to happen next: a great awakening.

FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/03/...

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(0:00) Exec summary
(7:38) German egg shortage
(9:01) PFAS: salting the land
(11:16) Bird Flu: PCR scam
(18:40) Animals dirty & dangerous
(19:43) Gardening is dangerous
(21:37) MOST IMPORTANT PART

Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/c/IceAgeFarmer/videos
Keywords
censorshiphoaxpreppingagriculturefarmingsurvivalfood shortagesaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21faminesmasksmsm liesfood warsquarantineslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great resetagroterrorism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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