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Biden: "Food Shortages Real" - Bird Flu PCR - PFAS closes farms
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235 views • March 25, 2022
Bread & circuses keep the masses asleep...and they are taking away the bread. As Biden announces food shortages are coming -- prompting many to go stock up, and likely necessitating food rationing -- two massive attacks are being perpetrated against our food supply: a "bird flu" epidemic is sweeping Europe and the US, again fueled by PCR tests, forcing mass depopulation of poultry & "backyard flocks." And farms contaminated with PFAS are being shut down as it is finally revealed that the "Biosludge" applied to farms (including organic!) was the equivalent of salting the Earth to destroy food production. In this Ice Age Farmer broadcast, Christian breaks it down and explores what is going to happen next: a great awakening.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/03/...
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- other methods: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
__
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
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*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
_
(0:00) Exec summary
(7:38) German egg shortage
(9:01) PFAS: salting the land
(11:16) Bird Flu: PCR scam
(18:40) Animals dirty & dangerous
(19:43) Gardening is dangerous
(21:37) MOST IMPORTANT PART
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/c/IceAgeFarmer/videos
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/03/...
GET OFF YOUTUBE NOW! On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
https://paypal.me/iceagefarmer
- other methods: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
__
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
_
(0:00) Exec summary
(7:38) German egg shortage
(9:01) PFAS: salting the land
(11:16) Bird Flu: PCR scam
(18:40) Animals dirty & dangerous
(19:43) Gardening is dangerous
(21:37) MOST IMPORTANT PART
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/c/IceAgeFarmer/videos
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