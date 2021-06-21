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Episode 154 - The Truth About Modern Monetary Theory
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0 view • June 21, 2021
You have probably heard the term Modern Monetary Theory or MMT thrown around recently. It is all the rage with our overlords in Washington, D.C. But what is it?
In this episode we examine the destructiveness of MMT and learn that there is nothing modern about debasing your currency by printing worthless pieces of paper backed by nothing. We also learn that MMT is not a theory but more political propaganda backed by nothing resembling real economics or public policy.
Politicians who endorse it or do not oppose it vigorously are willfully negligent!
In this episode we examine the destructiveness of MMT and learn that there is nothing modern about debasing your currency by printing worthless pieces of paper backed by nothing. We also learn that MMT is not a theory but more political propaganda backed by nothing resembling real economics or public policy.
Politicians who endorse it or do not oppose it vigorously are willfully negligent!
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