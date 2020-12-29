What You Need to Know Before Taking the Coronavirus Vaccine

We talk about the connection with abortion, the history of the big vaccine makers, the fact that the DNA-changing vaccines are ones in which we are being used as guinea pigs because they stopped animal trials (Fauci and NIH). We talk about the only two vaccines that are really vaccines in the traditional sense. You are encouraged to watch James Corbett's report on vaccines that came out over Christmas week. It is very informative.



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