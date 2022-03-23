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Russia's super powerful nuclear submarine with 160 nukes on board appears off US coast
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2466 views • March 23, 2022
Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States, having caused serious concerns in Washington. Each of the missiles in service with the submarine is capable of carrying up to ten.
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