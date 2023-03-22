Create New Account
And We Know 3.22.2023 We will SEE this BATTLE THROUGH with ULTIMATE VICTORY! Pray!
Published Yesterday |
LT of And We Know


Mar 22, 2023


Today we will cover those behind the talk of arresting and now pulling back on the Trump arrest, DeSantis running for president, April Fools comments by Trump, covering up the banking crisis, Putin and Xi, Transgender push and a call for prayer for our Nation.


Vladimir Putin says British plans to deliver ammunition with depleted uranium to Ukraine would trigger a Russian response. https://t.me/RatchetTruth/61434


CBDC explained https://t.me/TruthExtra/3553


Sydney, Australia. Protesters shouting "LEAVE OUR KIDS ALONE!" https://t.me/TruthExtra/3579


Ukraine set up https://t.me/TruthExtra/3569


16 years after creating the CIA, in an op-ed titled “Limit CIA Role To Intelligence,” President Truman wrote: “For some time I have been disturbed by the way the CIA has been diverted from its original assignment. https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/3605


Amazing that people do not question the assumption that the ability to know everything about us means the machines know us better than ourselves. Since we already know these things about ourselves then at best it gives the machine equality not superiority. https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/3600


nd then there's this victim of ongoing abuse via Transhausens by Proxy, courtesy of the dad (surprisingly, instead of the mom).

https://t.me/Absolute1776/22530


Utah Bans Abortion Clinics! Wooooo! https://t.me/Absolute1776/22549


Prisha tells of her experiences better than I ever could so I hope you'll take a few minutes https://t.me/SoothingWhitePillsChannel/4464


Vladimir Putin says Russia supports the use of the Chinese yuan for conducting transactions between Asia, Africa, and Latin America. https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6799


There's something to the fact that Trump kept mentioning April Fool's day over and over but I'm not sure what exactly he's hinting at here. https://t.me/PepeMatter/14877


"George Soros funded Democrat Alvin Bragg is known as the worst DA in the country. Alvin Bragg's crimes against the people of New York may just be the 'tip of the iceberg'... https://t.me/PepeMatter/14885


We the People stand behind Trump because he's stood by us and put his life on the line for the country he loves.

https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12798


1. Okay check this out. @AwakenedOutlaw asked for an addendum, here you go. Let’s start here; when I believe the clock likely starts... https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1638370007255064576.html

trump, current events, news, cover-up, president, america, christian, xi, putin, ukraine, banks, battle, victory, trans, desantis, banking crisis, april fools, arresting, exposing evil, pulling back, transgender push, call for prayer

