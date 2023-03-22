And We Know 3.22.2023 We will SEE this BATTLE THROUGH with ULTIMATE VICTORY! Pray!

LT of And We Know





Mar 22, 2023





Today we will cover those behind the talk of arresting and now pulling back on the Trump arrest, DeSantis running for president, April Fools comments by Trump, covering up the banking crisis, Putin and Xi, Transgender push and a call for prayer for our Nation.





Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://youtu.be/weZZFm-kEBk

—————————————————

Vladimir Putin says British plans to deliver ammunition with depleted uranium to Ukraine would trigger a Russian response. https://t.me/RatchetTruth/61434





CBDC explained https://t.me/TruthExtra/3553





Sydney, Australia. Protesters shouting "LEAVE OUR KIDS ALONE!" https://t.me/TruthExtra/3579





Ukraine set up https://t.me/TruthExtra/3569





16 years after creating the CIA, in an op-ed titled “Limit CIA Role To Intelligence,” President Truman wrote: “For some time I have been disturbed by the way the CIA has been diverted from its original assignment. https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/3605





Amazing that people do not question the assumption that the ability to know everything about us means the machines know us better than ourselves. Since we already know these things about ourselves then at best it gives the machine equality not superiority. https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/3600





nd then there's this victim of ongoing abuse via Transhausens by Proxy, courtesy of the dad (surprisingly, instead of the mom).

https://t.me/Absolute1776/22530





Utah Bans Abortion Clinics! Wooooo! https://t.me/Absolute1776/22549





Prisha tells of her experiences better than I ever could so I hope you'll take a few minutes https://t.me/SoothingWhitePillsChannel/4464





Vladimir Putin says Russia supports the use of the Chinese yuan for conducting transactions between Asia, Africa, and Latin America. https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6799





There's something to the fact that Trump kept mentioning April Fool's day over and over but I'm not sure what exactly he's hinting at here. https://t.me/PepeMatter/14877





"George Soros funded Democrat Alvin Bragg is known as the worst DA in the country. Alvin Bragg's crimes against the people of New York may just be the 'tip of the iceberg'... https://t.me/PepeMatter/14885





We the People stand behind Trump because he's stood by us and put his life on the line for the country he loves.

https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12798





1. Okay check this out. @AwakenedOutlaw asked for an addendum, here you go. Let’s start here; when I believe the clock likely starts... https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1638370007255064576.html

———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2eazlm-3.22.23-we-will-see-this-battle-through-with-ultimate-victory-pray.html