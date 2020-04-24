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Police break up Amish party, make arrest after 911 call for violating COVID19 stay-at-home rules!!
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178 views • April 24, 2020
Ohio’s Amish were in law enforcement’s crosshairs over the weekend for violating stay-at-home coronavirus rules issued by Gov. Mike DeWine.
A party of roughly 100 people was broken up and one person was arrested Sunday in Geauga County after a tipster’s 911 call.
A party of roughly 100 people was broken up and one person was arrested Sunday in Geauga County after a tipster’s 911 call.
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