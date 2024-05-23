Did OpenAI STEAL Scarlett Johansson's Voice for ChatGPT?!

Glenn Beck





May 21, 2024





Scarlett Johansson is threatening to sue ChatGPT creator OpenAI for using an "eerily similar" voice to hers in its ChatGPT-4o A.I. model. OpenAI has since paused the "Sky" voice feature, but Johansson argues that this is no coincidence. Glenn and Stu review her claims which, if true, are very disturbing. But whether or not OpenAI truly copied her voice without her permission, one thing's clear: We have entered a dangerous time where if even someone as famous as Scarlett Johansson isn't safe, we're all doomed. Glenn also boots up ChatGPT to demonstrate how far it's come since it became a household name.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube:





/ @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oOMxcGp4tU0