Israel's Tunnel Mission Turns Deadly: IDF Soldiers Killed by Explosives Meant for Hamas
The Prisoner
We warned at the outset that this might happen. Gaza is turning into the IDF’s Stalingrad, as Israeli casualties continue to mount while the IDF makes painfully slow headway against Hamas. More dramatic combat footage that you wont see on the MSM

Source : https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=280012

Mirrored - Times Now World

