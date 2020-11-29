THE BEAST SYSTEM & COVID-1984: CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS & DR. SHERRI TENPENNY

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A SGTreport.TV exclusive interview with Catherine Austin Fitts & Dr. Sherri Tenpenny about Covid-19 and the Beast system to come., thanks for tuning in! I'm making this public now because it's simply too important to keep as a members-only exclusive.