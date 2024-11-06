If Donald Trump wins, millions of illegal migrants are expected to flood to Canada hoping to escape a massive deportation. And if Kamala Harris wins, millions more migrants will flood the southern border while millions of Americans come to Canada to escape the tyranny from open borders.

Several catastrophic events will usher in the NWO.

#AI and #cryptocurrencies will play a key role.



To overcome our suppressors we need to understand how they control virtually everything and why they don't want decentralized currencies and reasoning AI that dissipates knowledge, and can stop fake news, disinformation, misinformation, fraud, identity theft, corporate and government corruption, and more.

The wise shall understand.





Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/AI-BEAST-SHAWN-COREY/dp/0973438673/

Google Play Audio: https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAEDSvGv8qM

Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/ai-beast-shawn-corey/1145483961?ean=2940179921240

Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1555584



