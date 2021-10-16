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The Uncensored Truth Tour: Time To Make A Stand
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30 views • October 16, 2021
The Uncensored Truth Tour continues, with America’s Frontline Doctors founder Dr. Gold bringing a bold new challenge to the nation: It’s Time To Make A Stand. Presented by AFLDS.org/Live and hosted by Clay Clark in Colorado Springs, CO. For future event info, visit AFLDS.org/Tour
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