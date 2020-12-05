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DEMS ARE THIEVES, JUST NOT GOOD ONES
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533 views • December 05, 2020
President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani breaks down the ongoing legal battle ensuing in Georgia over massive voter irregularities that effected the outcome of the presidential election, and how Trump is on the path to victory based on the trove of damning evidence uncovered.
The least they could have done was put postcard stills in front of the cameras.
The least they could have done was put postcard stills in front of the cameras.
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