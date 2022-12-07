Posted on Dec. 7 - At night, the center of Donetsk was again shelled by Ukrainian terrorists
According to the JCCC, Ukrainian militants fired 6 missiles from the BM-21 Grad MLRS in the Voroshilovsky district.
Shell hits were recorded in residential buildings, a university building, a kindergarten.
-
From the Chronicles of Conflict, comes the following:
31 shells with a caliber of 152-155mm were fired in Donetsk from 6 am to this minute. And this is not counting the Grad MLRS rockets, which the Nazis also fire at residential areas. Kirovsky, Kuibyshevsky and Petrovsky districts are under attack.
The shelling of the city continues...
