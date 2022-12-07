Create New Account
At Night, the Center of Donetsk was again Shelled by Ukrainian terrorists. 120722
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago |

Posted on Dec. 7 -  At night, the center of Donetsk was again shelled by Ukrainian terrorists

According to the JCCC, Ukrainian militants fired 6 missiles from the BM-21 Grad MLRS in the Voroshilovsky district.

Shell hits were recorded in residential buildings, a university building, a kindergarten.

-

From the Chronicles of Conflict, comes the following:

 31 shells with a caliber of 152-155mm were fired in Donetsk from 6 am to this minute. And this is not counting the Grad MLRS rockets, which the Nazis also fire at residential areas. Kirovsky, Kuibyshevsky and Petrovsky districts are under attack.


The shelling of the city continues...

russiaukrainesmo

