Alex Jones Falls Into Hole And Saves Man From Heart Attack

While in Omaha Nebraska, Alex Jones fell into a perfectly cut pot hole on the sidewalk as he was looking at a mural. While putting up a barrier to this hole he also recounts when he and his security team recently helped an old man on the street who was having heart issues and we should strive to help people in need.

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