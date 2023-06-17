Kiev Forces Launch New Wave Of Attacks In Kherson Region

Meanwhile in the direction of Kherson, Kiev forces made several failed attempts to cross the Dnieper River. Recent videos showed the destruction of several Ukrainian boats in the river, as well as artillery strikes against Ukrainian special forces and saboteurs on the western bank.
Source - South Front
