2172021 Miles Guo “South Putuo Plan’s Harvest Year”

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2/17/2021郭先生直播：“南普陀计划收割年” - 习躲过了年初一场政变，还能躲过下一个吗？马云的终极目标不是蚂蚁金服也不是贵州数据中心，而是拿下习；蚂蚁金服背后是泛海、是曾家
2/17/2021 Miles Guo: “South Putuo Plan’s Harvest Year” - Xi Jinping survived from a coup in January this year, but will he survive the next one? Jack Ma’s ultimate goal is not Ant Group or super data center in Guizhou province, but to take down Xi Jinping; Oceanwide Holdings and Zeng Family are owners/beneficial owners of Ant Group