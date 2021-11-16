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Dr. Tenpenny & General Flynn Expose How Medical & Monetary Fraud Is Being Used to Destroy America
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430 views • November 16, 2021
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny shares about what’s inside the COVID-19 vaccines, and the power of the Founders Bible. General Flynn then responds to CNN’s recent attacks, why he believes that we must stay “One Nation Under God.”
Schedule a FREE Appointment to Protect Your Wealth Against Run-Away Inflation Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Learn More About How to Protect Your Health Today At:
https://www.drtenpenny.com/thetenpennyfilestv
Discover the Truth About Monetary Fraud. The U.S. Inflation Hit 31-Year High in October as Consumer Prices Jump 6.2%: https://www.wsj.com/articles/us-inflation-consumer-price-index-october-2021-11636491959
Learn More Logan Duvall and the Me & McGee Market Today At: https://meandmcgeemarket.com/
Clay Bought the Following Items for His Wife for Christmas:
Blackberry Jam
Maria’s Spaghetti Sauce
Old Fashioned Fig Preserves
Peach Cobbler Jam
Peach Pepper Jelly
The Natural State Candle
Goat Milk Cherry Blossom Soap
Pine Star Soap
Sharon’s Caring Soap
Tea Tree & Charcoal Soap
Father's Heart: A Loving Father, Determined to Guide His Cancer-Stricken Son's Journey to a Cure Buy https://www.amazon.com/Fathers-Heart-Determined-Cancer-Stricken-Journey/dp/1087976650/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=logan+duvall&;qid=1637084599&s=books&sr=1-1
Begin Buying Your Groceries Online from a Pro-Trump-Faith-And-Freedom-Loving Patriot Today:
https://www.oakesfarms.com/
Learn More About the History Inflation - https://bh-pm.com/the-history-of-inflation/
Learn What the Bible Has to Stay About Gold and Silver:
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “8 The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, saith the Lord of hosts.“ - Haggai 2:8
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “18 I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see.” - Revelation 3:18
Who Is Dr. Kary Mullis?
Who Is Dr. Sherri Tenpenny?
Biography - Dr. Sherri J. Tenpenny is a BOARD CERTIFIED osteopathic medical doctor. Widely regarded as the most knowledgeable and outspoken physician on the adverse impact that vaccines can have on health, Dr. Tenpenny has been a guest on hundreds of podcasts, radio shows and national television programs.
Learn More: https://www.drtenpenny.com/thetenpennyfilestv
Website:
Learn More At: www.BudesonideWorks.com
Why Is Tromethamine Found Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines? Read the FDA Documents - https://www.fda.gov/media/153447/download
Who Is General Flynn?
A retired lieutenant general in U.S. Army who spent 30+ years serving in the military to keep protect Americans from all enemies of freedom both foriegn and domestic before being named as 25th U.S. National Security Advisor under President Donald J. Trump
Learn the Truth About The Chinese Communist Invasion of America: https://timetofreeamerica.com/chinese-invasion/#scroll-content
Why Did a Chinese Drugmaker Has Started Mass-Producing an Experimental Drug for COVID-19? https://timetofreeamerica.com/follow-the-money/#scroll-content
Schedule a FREE Appointment to Protect Your Wealth Against Run-Away Inflation Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Learn More About How to Protect Your Health Today At:
https://www.drtenpenny.com/thetenpennyfilestv
Discover the Truth About Monetary Fraud. The U.S. Inflation Hit 31-Year High in October as Consumer Prices Jump 6.2%: https://www.wsj.com/articles/us-inflation-consumer-price-index-october-2021-11636491959
Learn More Logan Duvall and the Me & McGee Market Today At: https://meandmcgeemarket.com/
Clay Bought the Following Items for His Wife for Christmas:
Blackberry Jam
Maria’s Spaghetti Sauce
Old Fashioned Fig Preserves
Peach Cobbler Jam
Peach Pepper Jelly
The Natural State Candle
Goat Milk Cherry Blossom Soap
Pine Star Soap
Sharon’s Caring Soap
Tea Tree & Charcoal Soap
Father's Heart: A Loving Father, Determined to Guide His Cancer-Stricken Son's Journey to a Cure Buy https://www.amazon.com/Fathers-Heart-Determined-Cancer-Stricken-Journey/dp/1087976650/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=logan+duvall&;qid=1637084599&s=books&sr=1-1
Begin Buying Your Groceries Online from a Pro-Trump-Faith-And-Freedom-Loving Patriot Today:
https://www.oakesfarms.com/
Learn More About the History Inflation - https://bh-pm.com/the-history-of-inflation/
Learn What the Bible Has to Stay About Gold and Silver:
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “8 The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, saith the Lord of hosts.“ - Haggai 2:8
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “18 I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see.” - Revelation 3:18
Who Is Dr. Kary Mullis?
Who Is Dr. Sherri Tenpenny?
Biography - Dr. Sherri J. Tenpenny is a BOARD CERTIFIED osteopathic medical doctor. Widely regarded as the most knowledgeable and outspoken physician on the adverse impact that vaccines can have on health, Dr. Tenpenny has been a guest on hundreds of podcasts, radio shows and national television programs.
Learn More: https://www.drtenpenny.com/thetenpennyfilestv
Website:
Learn More At: www.BudesonideWorks.com
Why Is Tromethamine Found Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines? Read the FDA Documents - https://www.fda.gov/media/153447/download
Who Is General Flynn?
A retired lieutenant general in U.S. Army who spent 30+ years serving in the military to keep protect Americans from all enemies of freedom both foriegn and domestic before being named as 25th U.S. National Security Advisor under President Donald J. Trump
Learn the Truth About The Chinese Communist Invasion of America: https://timetofreeamerica.com/chinese-invasion/#scroll-content
Why Did a Chinese Drugmaker Has Started Mass-Producing an Experimental Drug for COVID-19? https://timetofreeamerica.com/follow-the-money/#scroll-content
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