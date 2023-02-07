BREAKING NEWS: DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO DISCOVERS ELECTRICALLY CHARGED STONES

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If this is true, president of Congo will soon be declared a dictator & a new military operation will be approved to save the democracy in Congo.
https://t.me/FreedomDoc1
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