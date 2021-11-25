U.S. Army Intel Analyst Issues Serious Warning: America Facing "Color Revolution"

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Michael says that America is in the middle of a color revolution taking place all around us, and it’s a revolution that is bad news for everyone to the right of Chairman Mao. Michael spent years analyzing military intelligence abroad, and now he’s applying his skills at home. He says the signs are bad, very bad, and he feels it’s his obligation to at least warn everybody.
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