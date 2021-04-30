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"Get Rid Of Your Pets To Save The Planet," But 1,000's Scientists Disagree W/ Doomed Narrative (MIRRORED)
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182 views • April 30, 2021
"Get Rid Of Your Pets To Save The Planet," But 1,000's Scientists Disagree W/ Doomed Narrative (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/UClMFO_9qKI
Even an Obama scientist has come out speaking against the 'official' narrative, stating temperatures are not rising, ice caps are not melting any faster than they were 8 decades ago, climate science is immature.
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Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/UClMFO_9qKI
Even an Obama scientist has come out speaking against the 'official' narrative, stating temperatures are not rising, ice caps are not melting any faster than they were 8 decades ago, climate science is immature.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels -
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle...
neverlosetruth3 KAFKA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPt...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://twitter.com/GMB/status/138693...
https://justthenews.com/world/scienti...
https://www.youtube.com/user/1000frol...
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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