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Rep. Greene: ‘I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President Joe Biden’
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800 views • January 21, 2021
Jennie Taer
Jan 21, 2021
saracarter.com
EXCERPT:
"Freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced via Twitter video Thursday that she’s filed articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden."
https://saraacarter.com/rep-greene-i-just-filed-articles-of-impeachment-on-president-joe-biden/
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Jan 21, 2021
saracarter.com
EXCERPT:
"Freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced via Twitter video Thursday that she’s filed articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden."
https://saraacarter.com/rep-greene-i-just-filed-articles-of-impeachment-on-president-joe-biden/
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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