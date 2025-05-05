The Story of Garabandal ✝

Please do not fear, My daughter, for I know that these events have made you sad because you are thinking of your children’s future. The Warning will change everything. But it will present a fork in the road. Mankind, when having been woken up to the Truth of the Existence of God, will then, through his own free will, chose one of two paths, the path of salvation, or the path of damnation.

Pray hard that man chooses the first. For if he doesn’t, the world will suffer the most severe chastisement with much of it wiped out.

