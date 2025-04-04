23ANDME TO LIQUIDATE YOUR DNA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After filing for bankruptcy, 23andMe won permission to sell millions of users’ genetic and medical data to the highest bidder. With AGs across the country urging users to delete their info, Jefferey Jaxen breaks down how your most private data became biotech gold, and what you can do about it.