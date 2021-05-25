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1954 - Space Spraying Communicable Disease Center 1954
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43 views • May 25, 2021
Credits to The National Library of Medicine
This film demonstrates techniques of space spraying for insect control over large and small areas, both indoors and out, and shows various types of power-spraying equipment. Shots include: airplane spraying, mosquito larviciding on pond, fogging in neighborhood at night, etc.
Learn more about this film and search its transcript at NLM Digital Collections:
https://collections.nlm.nih.gov/catalog/nlm:nlmuid-8800044A-vid
Learn more about the National Library of Medicine's historical audiovisuals program at:
https://www.nlm.nih.gov/hmd/collections/films.html
This film demonstrates techniques of space spraying for insect control over large and small areas, both indoors and out, and shows various types of power-spraying equipment. Shots include: airplane spraying, mosquito larviciding on pond, fogging in neighborhood at night, etc.
Learn more about this film and search its transcript at NLM Digital Collections:
https://collections.nlm.nih.gov/catalog/nlm:nlmuid-8800044A-vid
Learn more about the National Library of Medicine's historical audiovisuals program at:
https://www.nlm.nih.gov/hmd/collections/films.html
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