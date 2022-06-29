Kherson region, terrorist defense Militants who were preparing a Terrorist Attack in the region were Detained. 062922

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In the Kherson region, terrorist defense militants who were preparing a terrorist attack in the region were detained
The investigating authorities managed to establish that the Nazis acted on the instructions of an SBU officer located on the territory of Western Ukraine.
A cache with weapons and ammunition was also found at the place of detention.