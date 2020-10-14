© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10/14/2020 -- Volcanoes in ARIZONA struck by rare Earthquake -- San Francisco Volcanic Field
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • October 15, 2020
The steam plume location from 2015 (San Francisco Volcanic Field + Sunset Crater Arizona) has now been hit by a rare M3.3 earthquake in 2020!
2015 Steam plume seen on GOES satellite coming from the Eastern side of the WHOLE San Francisco Volcanic field: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4x49W...
Main stream media and National Park Service came out trying to deny the steam plume, and tried to blame it on a "control burn" from 30+ miles away! They went off on me hardcore, and really went into spin mode over the issue: https://www.bing.com/search?q=dutchsi...
In the same article(s), they (the media) try to say the volcanic field is EXTINCT ... lol... then they say same time that it could erupt again at some point in the future.
COGNITIVE DISSONANCE at play with these deniers of the obvious.
And, topping it all off, in 2015 they tried to blame the steam (which vaporizes quickly) as smoke from fires no one can see 30+ miles away.... what a sham they tried to pull back in 2015 ... meanwhile it was steam from an ACTIVE volcanic field.
Now that volcanic field just received a rare M3.3 earthquake here in 2020.
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
2015 Steam plume seen on GOES satellite coming from the Eastern side of the WHOLE San Francisco Volcanic field: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4x49W...
Main stream media and National Park Service came out trying to deny the steam plume, and tried to blame it on a "control burn" from 30+ miles away! They went off on me hardcore, and really went into spin mode over the issue: https://www.bing.com/search?q=dutchsi...
In the same article(s), they (the media) try to say the volcanic field is EXTINCT ... lol... then they say same time that it could erupt again at some point in the future.
COGNITIVE DISSONANCE at play with these deniers of the obvious.
And, topping it all off, in 2015 they tried to blame the steam (which vaporizes quickly) as smoke from fires no one can see 30+ miles away.... what a sham they tried to pull back in 2015 ... meanwhile it was steam from an ACTIVE volcanic field.
Now that volcanic field just received a rare M3.3 earthquake here in 2020.
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.