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Glenn SCHOOLS the left on the TRUE meaning of 'fascism'
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60 views • April 29, 2022
Glenn Beck.
The Washington Post — which decided to review Glenn’s book weeks after its release — apparently has a problem with how Glenn and coauthor Justin Haskins define fascism. So, in this clip, Glenn gives The Washington Post (and the rest of our far left media) a lesson, breaking down exactly what ‘fascism’ means AND why the Joe Biden administration is a perfect example of it today...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dtmd9Qp5MjE
The Washington Post — which decided to review Glenn’s book weeks after its release — apparently has a problem with how Glenn and coauthor Justin Haskins define fascism. So, in this clip, Glenn gives The Washington Post (and the rest of our far left media) a lesson, breaking down exactly what ‘fascism’ means AND why the Joe Biden administration is a perfect example of it today...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dtmd9Qp5MjE
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