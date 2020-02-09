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Victoryology: The Study And Science Of Total Human Empowerment And Expansion
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22 views • February 09, 2020
Victoryology: The study and science of total human empowerment and expansion.
I (InfowarsFan), suggest we add the term "upward mobility" after the word "expansion" ...human empowerment, expansion and upward mobility.
The Alex Jones Show
Uploaded on February 9 2020
Alex Jones coins a new term into the realm of human potentiality
Support the InfoWar, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
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Victimology: The possession of an outlook, arising from real or imagined victimization, that seems to glorify and indulge the state of being a victim.
I (InfowarsFan), suggest we add the term "upward mobility" after the word "expansion" ...human empowerment, expansion and upward mobility.
The Alex Jones Show
Uploaded on February 9 2020
Alex Jones coins a new term into the realm of human potentiality
Support the InfoWar, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
Victimology: The possession of an outlook, arising from real or imagined victimization, that seems to glorify and indulge the state of being a victim.
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