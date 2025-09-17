The Epistle Of Paul The Apostle To The Romans Part #10-now the end begins-sept 17 2025

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we begin our look at the epistle of the apostle Paul to the Romans, and settle in to learn some hardcore, strong meat Bible doctrine. A study in Romans will show us the New Testament doctrines of salvation, redemption, sanctification, justification, predestination, adoption, regeneration, and glorification. Remember the Ethiopian eunuch from our study in the Book of Acts? He got saved with salvation by grace through faith by reading in the book of Isaiah. Another salient point to keep in mind that Paul is the apostle to the Romans, and not Peter as the Roman Catholic church falsely claims he is. There is no biblical record that Peter was ever in Rome.





TONIGHT’S STUDY: Romans 9 is often highlighted by Calvinists because they interpret its verses as direct support for the doctrines of unconditional election and God’s absolute sovereignty in salvation. The chapter contains several passages that, according to Calvinist exegesis, demonstrate that God chooses who will receive mercy and who will be hardened, not based on any human actions, foreseen or otherwise, but solely on his divine will. Tonight we take a deep dive into to see if ‘these things be so’. This is Part #10 in a series.