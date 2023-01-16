https://gettr.com/post/p256mbce106

01/14/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 56: A fellow fighter of the NFSC said a friend of his in mainland China told him that one crematorium near his home had two furnaces burned out. It’s hard to imagine how many people have died in China. We should stand out and let more people know the truths





01/14/2023 对邪恶说不 第56天：新中国联邦的一个战友说他一个国内的朋友告诉他，他家附近一个火葬场2个火化炉烧坏了，很难想象国内死了多少人。 我们应该站出来，让更多人知道真相