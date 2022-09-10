Interview w/ Tom Althouse - Creator of "The Immortals" (aka "The Matrix")

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I sit down with Tom Althouse to discuss everything related to his project "The Immortals" and how Hollywood stole his work to put together "The Matrix" series, "Minority Report", "Elysium", "Sense8", "Altered Carbon", "Interstellar", and many more. Recorded on May 14th, 2022.
#matrix #hollywood #warnerbros
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