Part 3: Anti-feminist who was thrown out of Internet & hunted by pedophile cannibal Satanist witches

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2022).



Part 3 video – “Manhood criminalized” by ChristyOMisty (one of the many anti-feminist Christian girls who were threatened and kicked off the Internet and gang-stalked and hunted down and possibly cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms every day by the millions of earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid “gay mafia elite” Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” LGBTPB Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality “abortion child sacrifice ritual” “abortion child human meat food” “fetus sex spirit cooking ritual” “Planned Parenthood industry” mother goddess cult New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal Satanist “Hansel & Gretel witches” feminists)





Christy in her part 3 video talks about how the Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid New Age Wicca witch earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers feminists are vilifying men and making them look like savage, toxic masculinity, evil, brute, dumb creatures that need to be gotten rid of, so that they can then exterminate the human homo-sapiens specie made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus. No one believed us real Christians when we said this for decades in our daily sermons, but now that they and their families are getting exterminated with COVID19 fake Coronavirus biochemical weapon Nazi holocaust vaccines and nuclear war attempts and manufactured famine and destruction of baby milk supplies and preparation for energy shut down in their Western feminist nations that are under a curse, they are starting to realize that the Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens and Pleiadian fallen angel fake aliens are trying to exterminate them. They redefined all the Bible verses and rebelled against women’s head coverings and cross-dressed in men’s trousers to stick their middle fingers up at God and mock his Word, and let 33.3% of their Western feminist nations’ population be taken over by returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars and fallen angel devils incarnate avatars, and they now see that they are on the butcher’s block, so they are starting to realize they had been deceived by their feminist heroes and feminist gods. However, it is too late, and their Western feminist nations have been taken over by demon spirits and fallen angels, who they still do not believe even if we told them. So, they will be killed by their own butchers and gods by sword & famine & plague & demon armies. Dumb cattle will be dumb cattle until they end up as human meat steak on the reptilian hybrid globalist elites’ dinner plates. We showed them the hundreds of bodies hanging on meat hooks in the refrigerators, but not a single pastor or religious Christian horde or heathen shared that video to others or warned others or took up the fight. This is pure stupidity on the part of the cattle people. Now the feminist witches control their society and are eating 12 million of their children and killing them by the millions using vaccines and famines and wars. Sin and being filled by the Jezebel spirit makes humans dumb, and being filled by the Holy Spirit of God makes humans wise. When every single pastor and tens of thousands of religious Christian hordes (except for one Christian brother) betrayed us real Christians and threw us out to the Illuminati wolves and abandoned us to fight alone to defend them and their families, it is no surprise that they are filled by the Jezebel spirit and deceived by the Jezebel spirit and think like the feminists. The Jezebel spirit hates the women’s head coverings protection of God and loves cross-dressing in men’s trousers and behaves just like the heathens.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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