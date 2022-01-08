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Will the Supreme Court uphold Biden's vaccine mandate for workers?
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130 views • January 08, 2022
Two crucial cases that will decide whether 80 million American workers will be required to be vaccinated were argued today at the United States Supreme Court. Although the court is often described as being majority conservative, LifeSiteNews Vice President and attorney Gualberto Garcia Jones offers his analysis of which way the court may be leaning.
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