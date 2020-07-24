© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lotus_Justice_Tells_All -
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
79 views • July 24, 2020
CHILD FAMILY ADVOCATE REXTON LOTUS JUSTICE CAUGHT IN 7 HOUR STANDOFF WITH SWAT.
Notes below from other posts on Lotus situation
I have uploaded links to Lotus's vids here: https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=lotus%20justice&;page=1&uploaded=all
This one is particularly good: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0SF289UooHpL/
https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/sheriff-linden-standoff-tied-to-mental-health-check-warrant/
Mainstream excerpts here - https://www.facebook.com/cpsnewsnetwork/videos/223709818761899
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0SF289UooHpL/
Original Notes
NO COMMERCIAL USE IS ALLOWED
Rexton Lotus Justice interview, please keep in mind this activist/researcher is sitting in a mental ward against her will, her attempts to protect herself against this forced intrusion was met with deadly force (John Bad Elk style) this is the woman from Ohio, this release is not for *** commercial gain ***, credits go to the guys too scared to play this or want any more part to do with this situation, I have some very mixed feeling about that, but it is not about me.
Check this out we could use your help getting this info out government attacks child trafficking whistleblower!
https://antideepstateparty.com/2020/07/21/audio-post-62/
Cindy Trethewey
3h ·
Anyone with information as to where the deep state took
Rexton Lotus Justice
, what hospital she’s in or what jail she is at, message me. Her wife Rae Roll was absconded as well and is in state custody. They both are. Where are they? Calling the Franklin County Police Department will get us no where. We’re told they cannot give out any information.
2 Comments
Like
Judy Greer
Rae was released after 7 hours of interrogation. They took her phone. They took what money she had. They would give her no access to a phone to call some one so she had to walk from DT Columbus until she reached a safe place…over 7 miles. AND she had no shoes on and ended up getting glass shards in her feet from walking.
Lorie Cole
3h ·
Damn Columbus, Ohio is up to alot of Domestic Violence lately. Keep your eye on
Rexton Lotus Justice
who was kidnapped yesterday by Columbus LEO. She has been exposing Ohio human-sex trafficking going on there, that implicates the military and LEO involved in trafficking kids.
This is how they SILENCE People, speaking the TRUTH. They will have the Judicial Courts conspire with Dr.’s, Attorneys and LEO and even some family members to make u look CRAZY, so they lock u away. Because u are exposing their EVIL DEEDS. It’s going to take We the People UNITING against those FORCING their FOREIGN Jurisdiction on us from Foreign Law, coming out of the 4th Pillar BAR ASSOCIATION and the 5th Pillar SHARIA LAW.
rex
My Facebook name is Jennifer Feldman Monroe.ive been friends with rexton lotus justice for some years now. I cried and have been sick to my stomach all day. I would like to tell my story. Rexton lotus justice was trying to have me 1st on her list with a break through of these criminals involved with child trafficking. It would be easier for me to speak to you on the phone thank you for all you are doing.
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/anti-illuminati-party/2020/07/22/rexton-lotus-justice-was-helping-fight-involved-with-child-trafficking
Notes below from other posts on Lotus situation
I have uploaded links to Lotus's vids here: https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=lotus%20justice&;page=1&uploaded=all
This one is particularly good: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0SF289UooHpL/
https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/sheriff-linden-standoff-tied-to-mental-health-check-warrant/
Mainstream excerpts here - https://www.facebook.com/cpsnewsnetwork/videos/223709818761899
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0SF289UooHpL/
Original Notes
NO COMMERCIAL USE IS ALLOWED
Rexton Lotus Justice interview, please keep in mind this activist/researcher is sitting in a mental ward against her will, her attempts to protect herself against this forced intrusion was met with deadly force (John Bad Elk style) this is the woman from Ohio, this release is not for *** commercial gain ***, credits go to the guys too scared to play this or want any more part to do with this situation, I have some very mixed feeling about that, but it is not about me.
Check this out we could use your help getting this info out government attacks child trafficking whistleblower!
https://antideepstateparty.com/2020/07/21/audio-post-62/
Cindy Trethewey
3h ·
Anyone with information as to where the deep state took
Rexton Lotus Justice
, what hospital she’s in or what jail she is at, message me. Her wife Rae Roll was absconded as well and is in state custody. They both are. Where are they? Calling the Franklin County Police Department will get us no where. We’re told they cannot give out any information.
2 Comments
Like
Judy Greer
Rae was released after 7 hours of interrogation. They took her phone. They took what money she had. They would give her no access to a phone to call some one so she had to walk from DT Columbus until she reached a safe place…over 7 miles. AND she had no shoes on and ended up getting glass shards in her feet from walking.
Lorie Cole
3h ·
Damn Columbus, Ohio is up to alot of Domestic Violence lately. Keep your eye on
Rexton Lotus Justice
who was kidnapped yesterday by Columbus LEO. She has been exposing Ohio human-sex trafficking going on there, that implicates the military and LEO involved in trafficking kids.
This is how they SILENCE People, speaking the TRUTH. They will have the Judicial Courts conspire with Dr.’s, Attorneys and LEO and even some family members to make u look CRAZY, so they lock u away. Because u are exposing their EVIL DEEDS. It’s going to take We the People UNITING against those FORCING their FOREIGN Jurisdiction on us from Foreign Law, coming out of the 4th Pillar BAR ASSOCIATION and the 5th Pillar SHARIA LAW.
rex
My Facebook name is Jennifer Feldman Monroe.ive been friends with rexton lotus justice for some years now. I cried and have been sick to my stomach all day. I would like to tell my story. Rexton lotus justice was trying to have me 1st on her list with a break through of these criminals involved with child trafficking. It would be easier for me to speak to you on the phone thank you for all you are doing.
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/anti-illuminati-party/2020/07/22/rexton-lotus-justice-was-helping-fight-involved-with-child-trafficking
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.