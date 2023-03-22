Create New Account
Mission Andromeda (1988, Amiga)
Published 17 hours ago

Mission Andromeda (also know as Andromeda Mission) is a shoot'em up published by German company Demonware.

The game looks like Space Harrier, but with a more angular view. There are no obstacles and you also cannot lift off the ground. Since you can only fire one or two shots at a time, having two wait until they hit or leave the screen, gameplay is also a bit like Space Invaders from a different point of view.
Shooting down enemies will build up a shield. As long as the shield is left, hits by shots will only decrease the shield instead of killing you. Collisions with enemies, however, are deadly.

Keywords
amigashootemupdemonware

