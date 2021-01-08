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'Schumer January 6 was 'stain on our country' and a day that will 'live in infamy'.
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16 views • January 08, 2021
Chuckie Humorous making good his Communist paycheck! Front page Corrupt media news break: Millions die at Capitol building as Japanese Zeros piloted by American Patriots bomb the area!
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