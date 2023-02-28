Create New Account
Judy Cali -- One of America's Best Psychics!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Published a day ago

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview Judy Cali (one of America's best psychics!). Judy channels messages from President John F. Kennedy, Indian Chief Joseph, and President George Washington (and other great spirits) on being a child, and being playful! (German/English from Vienna Austria on Radio Sol International) I hope you can all listen to this amazing and light hearted show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio www.outofthisworld1150.com

Keywords
ascensionkennedygeorge washingtonpsychicnative americansjudy cali

