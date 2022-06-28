Joe Biden - "Abortion is not a Choice or a Right". From 2006.

This is a short excerpt: https://vidmax.com/video/213570-video-surfaces-of-joe-biden-saying-abortion-is-not-a-right-should-be-limited

This is 25 minute interview from TexasMonthly on YouTube. https://youtu.be/8qNRZ6WVkZI

A video has surfaced of President Joe Biden in a 2006 interview explaining that he did not view abortion as "a right" after he strongly criticized the controversial Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.



In a Friday ruling, the Supreme Court in a 6 to 3 decision overturned nearly five decades of precedent and ended abortion rights in states across the country with its majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson. Biden and other leading Democrats condemned the ruling from the conservative justices, warning that it undermined women's freedom and health care.



Later on Friday afternoon, the RNC Research Twitter account resurfaced a clip of Biden sharing a different view of abortion in 2006. The video came from a March 2006 interview with Texas Monthly.



"I do not view abortion as a choice and a right. I think it's always a tragedy, and I think that it should be rare and safe, and I think we should be focusing on how to limit the number of abortions. And there ought to be able to have a common ground and consensus as to do that," Biden, who was a Democratic senator for Delaware at the time, said in the video.

