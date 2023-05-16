You and the Cross | Sudha Alexander

You and the Cross
From God's Heart... | 5 April 2023 | Sudha Alexander | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)
https://youtube.com/live/k2JpuIgT37s
Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)
https://youtube.com/live/uBUv97FLUY4
Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)
https://youtube.com/live/qncSMhVmcuw
Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)
https://youtube.com/live/oHlS4I0Glk4
Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)
https://youtube.com/live/RV-dRkQbmy0
Watch in German
https://www.youtube.com/live/knfG3vXv2UQ
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us
+91-44-26501290
(or) Send your prayer requests to the link
https://linktr.ee/berachahpropheticmi...
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:
https://bit.ly/BPMYoutube
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:
https://bit.ly/TamilMessages
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:
https://bit.ly/HindiMessages
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:
https://bit.ly/TeluguMessages
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:
https://bit.ly/MalayalamMessages
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:
https://bit.ly/KannadaMessages
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:
https://ezekiahfrancis.org/
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App from Play Store:
http://bit.ly/BPM-App
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Ways to Give
UPI : [email protected]
http://bit.ly/PartnersSeed
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessages #goodfriday #goodfridaymessage #cross
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.