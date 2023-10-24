Create New Account
Brook Jackson vs Pfizer UPDATE w Warner Mendenhall
Warner Mendenhall from Akron, Ohio is one of the lawyers for the Brook Jackson case against Pfizer and 2 other vaccine producers. The case was filed nearly 3 years ago and we get an update about this case and we discuss how this affects Canadians and our ability fight for our rights here.

https://warnermendenhall.com/

https://www.iambrookjackson.com/

